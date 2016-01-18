My Queue

12 ways to deliver excellent customer service

12 ways to deliver excellent customer service
Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Customer Service is the life line of any business and it is not just a department. We are aware of the fact that “Great Service = Delighted Customer = Prosperous Business”.

Any business would want its representative to be passionate in delivering excellent service to its customers. However, the biggest challenge most of the companies face is in motivating the employees to imbibe the service attitude. It is mostly a will issue than skill. The lack of drive among employees is mainly because of malnourished egoes.

In today's competitive market, when the stakes are so high, a business cannot ignore one of its most important stake holders which are its employees. If a business wants to delight its external customers, it should also be willing to responsibly pamper its internal customers. Hence, service is all about transacting / managing egos.

Here are a Dozen Do's which will help us to deliver Excellent Customer Service.

1) Be Passionate to deliver excellent Customer Service

Passion for our Work is the best Medicine for all our miseries. The more we hone our Customer Service skills, the better we get with our Life Skills.

2) Treat your Team Members the way you want them to treat your Customers

If Internal Customers are not delighted, external Customers can never be delighted. Our Team/ Employees appreciate genuine and on time care. The more we Give, the more we Get.

3) Greet the Customers with Smile & Energy

If we are not happy and delighted about our own Business/Profession, we can never really delight our Customers.

4) Intonate and have a Pleasing Voice & Body Language.

We should allow the service attitude to radiate through our persona. 'How' we speak to our customers is far more important than 'What' we speak. Emotions when expressed in the right way at the right time give us an opportunity to connect with the customer for a life time.

5) Always Listen to the customers very carefully and understand their Requirement

Listening is the building block of Communication Skills. One should have the basic etiquette of not interrupting the customer and should give full attention to ensure clear understanding of the customer's requirement.

6) Respect the Customers

A very simple transactional rule, give respect to gain respect. Never take customers for granted. Have a freewheeling yet professional interaction with the customers. Remember: no customers, no business.

7) Focus on the Resolution

Never lose focus from the customer's requirement. Always give correct and complete information. Provide alternatives or realistic turnaround time when unable to immediately deliver the expectations.

8) Go an extra mile to delight the Customers

Exceeding expectations of the customer works wonders, not only to excel in the business but also to build one's character. Every customer can be delighted. All it takes is Passion, Patience and Persistence.

9) Empathize with the Customers

In case of a dissatisfied/irate customer, never focus on the negativity nor take customer's anger personally. Empathize, apologize where required, focus on calming down the customer tactfully and ensure correct & quick resolution to the customer's requirement.

10) Focus on Counselling rather than Hard Selling

Explain the Features & Benefits of the system in a language which the customer understands. Focus on educating the customer to make the right choice. Never mislead/cheat the customer. Remember, trust lost is business lost forever.

11) Look for Opportunity to build Rapport with the Customers

The biggest room of opportunity to build Rapport is once the customer's requirement is fulfilled. Focus on 'Building Rapport through apt Resolution'.

12) Document the Interaction for future Research & Development

Keeping a track of the interactions with our customers helps us to analyse service gaps if any and improve upon our service levels through customized training interventions.

