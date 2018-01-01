Customer Service

If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better
Customer Service

Customers aren't going to come back or refer your business if they aren't 100 percent satisfied.
BizCast | 1 min read
8 Success Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A

A reliably delicious sandwich served at a friendly, clean restaurant doesn't have to be as cheap as a burger.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers
Customer Engagement

Amazon's customer-centric model is all about convenience.
Imran Tariq | 5 min read
Survey Finds Dispensary Staff Are Well Trained for Sales but Not for Medical Advice

Budtenders are sincere but mostly lack either the education or practical training necessary to help patients make informed choices.
Mary Clifton, MD | 3 min read
Customer Experience Is How You Can Differentiate Your Brand
Customer Experience

Customers have nearly limitless choices. How you treat them is more important than marginal differences in price.
Tiffany Delmore | 4 min read
The $62 Billion Reason to Improve Your Customer Experience
Customer Service

There's a huge payoff to having a culture focused on outstanding customer experience. To get there, you need to do these four things.
Shaun Belding | 6 min read
These Bots Have Eyes: Why the Evolution of Visual Chatbots Is a Boon for Entrepreneurs
Chatbots

We humans are emotional, visual creatures who communicate with body language and subtle cues. When will our bots be like this, too?
Ronen Rozenberg | 7 min read
If You Can't Solve a Customer Complaint in 10 Minutes, You're Doing It Wrong
Customer Service

It's time to invest in resolving customers' complaints quickly, easily and in the channels they prefer.
Joshua March | 7 min read
5 Small Businesses That Get Customer Experience Right
Customer Service

Emulate the moves these businesses make to knock your customer experience out of the park.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
5 Proven Strategies For Winning Trust With Cannabis Consumers

Today's consumers are more savvy and more discerning. Here's how to make them more loyal.
Kristine Lyng | 4 min read
