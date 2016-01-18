My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SpaceX

Watch: SpaceX's Third Attempt to Land a Rocket at Sea Ends in Flames

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

SpaceX’s latest attempt to land a Falcon 9 rocket booster at sea once again ended in fireworks, but not the good kind. In a fiery twist of fate, it touched down beautifully, then keeled over and and burst into flames.

“Well, at least the pieces were bigger this time!” Elon Musk tweeted not long after the dramatic crash and burn. The botched landing took place off the coast of California yesterday after the 22-story rocket successfully blasted a climate-monitoring satellite into orbit and headed back for Earth.

Related: SpaceX Nails Historic Rocket Launch and Landing at Cape Canaveral

Musk shared a video of the flaming fail with his 235,000 followers on Instagram. He attributed the failure to one of the rocket's four legs not working properly, possibly due to ice buildup.


The billionaire inventor-entrepreneur seemed to take the catastrophic collapse in stride, saying that he’s still “optimistic” about an upcoming ship landing. He likely still has visions of colonizing Mars, too.  

Related: Elon Musk Is Personally Interviewing Job Candidates

Even if it landed with a bang, the fiery touchdown is still the closest SpaceX has come to sticking a rocket landing at sea. The failure marks the third unsuccessful attempt at a sea landing for SpaceX, with two earlier rockets also erupting in flames.

Musk and company were hoping for another history-making win yesterday following SpaceX's successful operation on Dec. 21, when it landed a booster back at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station upright and intact.

Related: Jeff Bezos's Space Startup Blue Origin Soars Into the Reusable Rocket Race

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SpaceX

SpaceX's 'Starhopper' Test Vehicle Takes a Short Raptor-Powered Trip

SpaceX

SpaceX Tests Heat Shield Tiles That Will Stop Its Starship From Burning Up

SpaceX

Elon Musk: Mars Trip Could Cost You Less Than $500K or Even $100K