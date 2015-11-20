📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Elon Musk Is Personally Interviewing Job Candidates The Tesla chief is looking to hire software engineers for his autonomous vehicle division.

By Laura Entis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the father of five sons, chief executive of two companies (Tesla, SpaceX) and occasional sitcom guest star, Elon Musk's to-do list is undoubtedly very long.

Near the top? Building up Tesla's autonomous vehicle division. He made that clear last night, when he tweeted out a call for software engineers to apply.

Not intrigued yet? Musk sweetened the proposition with his next tweet:

So for all the qualified "hardcore" software engineers out there, now is your chance. To meet Musk -- i.e. billionaire entrepreneur and the inspiration for the Tony Stark character in the Iron Man movies – just email autopilot@teslamotors.com with a code sample link to your work.

Those who make the cut will work on Tesla's Autopilot system, which transforms the company's Model S into a semi-autonomous car that can detect and respond to highway traffic and conditional hazards. (Unlike Google's self-driving cars autopilot does require the assistance of a human driver, although Musk has said that he is aiming for full automation within three years.)

Recently, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg indirectly credited his Tesla Model S (presumably its autopilot system) for saving his life after a car accident last month. "Thank you, Elon Musk — you saved my life," Katzenberg told The Hollywood Reporter after the collision.

To which Musk modestly responded:

And that's why Musk continues to be a leader to watch.

Laura Entis is a reporter for Fortune.com's Venture section.

