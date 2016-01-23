My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Raising Eyebrows: Dubai Startup Insydo's #SaveStevesJob Campaign

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Raising Eyebrows: Dubai Startup Insydo's #SaveStevesJob Campaign
Image credit: Insydo
Steven Worobec, Marketing Manager, Insydo in the Save Steve's Job campaign.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a marketing stunt, Dubai-based startup Insydo’s Save Steve’s Jobs campaign has certainly piqued a lot of interest in the days since it went live on January 15, 2015. The premise is quite simple: Insydo’s Marketing Manager Steven Worobec –who bears a rather uncanny likeness to Apple’s Steve Jobs- is asking people in Dubai to help save his job at the startup by, well, making use of Insydo, an online guide to the Emirate. Besides several billboards and signage showcasing his Jobs-esque face around the city, there’s also a dedicated website for the campaign- it is, essentially, as Insydo founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji put it, “a little social experiment” with the people of Dubai.

Insydo founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji. Image credit: Insydo.

But while the marketing stunt has got a lot of eyebrows raised in Dubai, does the campaign work in favor of, or take away from Insydo, given that it is, after all, an enterprise just starting up and trying to make its presence felt? It’s still too early to tell: conversations about the campaign have ranged from how quirky and fresh it is, to whether it is a waste of Insydo’s marketing budget that could have been put to better use by highlighting the website instead. But Dizadji does say that since the campaign started, there have been over 45,000 searches on Insydo, with the hope being that Dubai residents continue their support and use Insydo on a day-to-day basis. But will this surge in searches be just a one-off occurrence, or does Insydo have the pull to get visitors to return to the site? Time will tell.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

The How-To: Harnessing The Power Of Public Relations

Marketing

Branding Strategies That Create Customers Who Spend 300% More

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy