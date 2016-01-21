My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Nielsen Adds Facebook Conversations to Its TV Ratings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook knows all, including which television shows you discuss on the platform. And now, it’s sharing the data with media research firm Nielsen.

Yesterday, Nielsen announced it is adding Facebook data as part of its “social content ratings,” which already include conversations about TV shows held on Twitter. Measurement will include posts, comments, likes, replies and reach, as well as age and gender demographics.

Instagram, the photo-sharing social network owned by Facebook, will eventually be integrated as well.

Nielsen -- which has long been criticised for failing to keep up with consumers’ shifting viewing habits because it does not recognize many online sites such as Netflix -- added Twitter data to its TV ratings in 2013. Exchanges on Facebook are typically more private, but the company said it will have access to aggregated, private conversations and activity in order to track a show’s influence on the social network.

Related: Reset for a New Life, Not Just a New Year.

"Every day, television fans from around the world use Facebook to talk about the shows and stars they love with the people that matter most to them," Nick Grudin, Facebook’s director of media partnerships, said in a statement. "Fans connect with each other while the show is airing and continue the conversation throughout the week in between episodes.”

As with Twitter, Nielsen will provide metrics on Facebook conversations about a show while it’s being aired, as well as on a constant basis. The idea is to help content creators “better understand the relationship between social activity and tune-in,” the company wrote in a blog post. Meanwhile, agencies and advertisers can access relevant data to “maximize social buzz generated through ad placements, sponsorships and integrations.”

Related: Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers

Social Media

How to Work with Celebrities and Boost Your Social Media Presence

Social Media

4 Reasons Why Social Media Has Become So Toxic and What to Look for Next