Infographics

Infographic: What Will Keep MENA's Media Industry On Its Toes In 2016?

Infographic: What Will Keep MENA's Media Industry On Its Toes In 2016?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It looks like 2016 will belong to brands that can successfully reinvent themselves as storytellers and understand that content still reigns supreme. Content marketing and other key trends including wearable technology, big data and e-commerce emerge as spaces to watch for MENA’s media industry in UM MENA’s 2016 Media Trends report entitled Next Thing Now.

The infographic below highlights how targeting irrelevant content even towards the right person will not serve the purpose of marketers. It also points to the fear of data being misused as the major barrier for growth of content marketing. The study also notes that multiscreen is the new mainstream, and that brands must strive to create more meaningful engagement by way of integrated advertising across devices.

In terms of the MENA region itself, the report is highly optimistic about post-sanction Iran being the MENA media industry's next big bastion to breach- after all, Iran’s population is three times the size of that of Saudi Arabia.

If you’d like to read the full report, reach out to UM MENA via Twitter.

