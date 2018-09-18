Sindhu Hariharan

Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Sindhu Hariharan is the Features Editor at Entrepreneur Middle East.  She is a financial consultant turned business journalist with a FOMO when it comes to everything technology.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing

With the objective to become "the world's go-to solution for traffic acquisition," entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud founded Cognitev, a tech startup working on artificial intelligence (AI)- powered marketing tools.

Entrepreneurs

Egypt And Saudi Arabia-Centric Online Real Estate Marketplace Aqarmap Raises Funds In Series A Round

With the funds, the startup aims to focus its efforts on refining their services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as on entering other markets.

Entrepreneurs

UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round

The fintech enterprise that helps financial institutions digitize their operations, has raised US$1 million.

Entrepreneurs

Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup

Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.

Leadership

Sustaining Success: Nitin Anand, Skyline University College

The Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Council at Skyline University College on spearheading the institution's next leg of growth.

Finance

UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round

Founded in 2013, the ServiceMarket portal helps residents compare quotes and book over 35 different home services online.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...