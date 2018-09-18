Sindhu Hariharan

Latest
With the objective to become "the world's go-to solution for traffic acquisition," entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud founded Cognitev, a tech startup working on artificial intelligence (AI)- powered marketing tools.
Egypt And Saudi Arabia-Centric Online Real Estate Marketplace Aqarmap Raises Funds In Series A Round
With the funds, the startup aims to focus its efforts on refining their services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as on entering other markets.
UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round
The fintech enterprise that helps financial institutions digitize their operations, has raised US$1 million.
Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup
Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
Sustaining Success: Nitin Anand, Skyline University College
The Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Council at Skyline University College on spearheading the institution's next leg of growth.
UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round
Founded in 2013, the ServiceMarket portal helps residents compare quotes and book over 35 different home services online.