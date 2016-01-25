My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hackathons

Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World
Image credit: The Meera Kaul Foundation
Guest Writer
Founder, The Meera Kaul Foundation
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where the rate of female computer science graduates is declining at an alarming rate, the number of women enrolling in technical courses at universities has also seen a dramatic decline- which further impacts the motivation of women already involved in STEM vocations. The end result is a microscopic pipeline of women in STEM careers, primarily computing and engineering- while opportunities in these vocations have evolved, women’s involvement in these domains has plummeted. This is not a pretty equation, both from the perspective of the social and economic status of women, and also from the standpoint of the progress and development of communities, as women are known to be active contributors to the capacity building of other women and their communities.

When I promote hackathons for women, I invariably get asked why such an inclusive program should exist. Our non-profit organization, The Meera Kaul Foundation, has a program called the Women in STEM, whose primary mission is to enable women to educate and build skills to enable careers in highly paid jobs of STEM. Holding hackathons all around the world has been an initiative that we have undertaken the world over, and thus proliferate our mission into regions that need our support the most.

All Women Hackathon January 2015. Source: The Meera Kaul Foundation

Hackathons targeted at women have emerged as an interesting hotbed of cutting-edge tech ideas as well as recruitments, encouraging women into STEM by offering them a collaborative platform for ideation and coding that is non-threatening. Our global hackathon movement has swept across the world, capturing the attention and imagination of individuals and nations alike. From the United States, as the seat of the software and coding revolution, to China, India and now even the Middle East, the hacking culture is becoming appreciated as a means by which maximum results can be achieved with minimal resources.

We have results that lead us to believe that hackathons have provided opportunities to budding female entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into innovative, sustainable businesses. At events like these, women meet other like-minded women, angel investors, mentors, cultural anchors, inspirations and support organizations to enable them to create networks that last for a lifetime. Each hackathon that we have conducted has run on a different theme, allowing participants ample opportunities to explore their business skills to develop entrepreneurial acumen.

All Women Hackathon January 2015. Source: The Meera Kaul Foundation

More and more corporates are also organizing hackathons themed around finding solutions to specific problems for their industry, or maybe to enhance user experiences. Ask them why, and the simple answer is that hackathons provide them with fantastic “short window, quick solution prototypes” for serious problems plaguing their businesses, issues that would otherwise take much longer to solve. Alongside this, the access to a pool of creative and innovative talent, across experience and age brackets -most hackathons are open to novices, first-timers, coders and experienced hackers- make these events an ideal seat for recruitment for corporates, especially for women in technical roles.

Despite the growing popularity of hackathons to promote induction of women into STEM fields, they themselves are not bereft of gender bias. Serial hackers at our various global hackathons recount experiences of mixed-gender hackathons being partial towards male teams or those led by males. There is also a definite, palpable prejudice in accepting women into teams for leadership or technical coding roles. Even in this arena, women fight being stereotyped into design, marketing or promotional functions, not coding and leading.

Source: The Meera Kaul Foundation

While this does serve as a further deterrent for women’s participation in hackathons, a slow and sure change is being witnessed. More and more organizers are stressing the benefits of mixed-gender teams, are including women judges and mentors, as well as promoting all-women hackathons to increase women’s comfort in the computing arena.

The Asian and African regions have seen a significant surge in women’s induction in STEM fields at the academic level. The onus of continued momentum now rests on corporates, organizations and the government to use tools like hackathons to help allay women’s fears about their competencies to handle technical roles, directly impacting their dropout rate from STEM fields. This can eventually increase the recruitment and retention of women into tech and STEM fields by helping change stereotyped notions about women’s capabilities in technical, challenging and problem-solving roles.

The second edition of the annual UAE event Women in STEM All-Women Hackathon will be held on February 19-20, 2016. The event will bring together wannabe women tech entrepreneurs to hack in 48 hours and challenge participants to develop mobile applications that present innovative solutions to the problems women face daily. This platform is being brought forward by The Meera Kaul Foundation and invites attendees from across the MENA region. For further information, to get involved or register, please visit http://meerakaul.com/meera/hackathon/dubai2016/ or contact them on shikha@meerakaul.com.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hackathons

Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World

Hackathons

Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome

Hackathons

No Pressure: A Hackathon That Doesn't Act Like One