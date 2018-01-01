Meera Kaul

Guest Writer
Founder, The Meera Kaul Foundation

Over the last two decades of her career, Meera Kaul has incubated, financed and promoted technology enabled ventures in US, Europe and the emerging markets of Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Meera has the unique experience of being a serial entrepreneur and an angel investor, along with the exposure of having worked in venture capital and private equity domains. She continues to be involved with several startups the world over as an investor, or in an advisory role and holds a striking track record of four multi-million dollar exits. Meera is also an investor in several Silicon Valley startups, the founder of technology publications and sits on the board of various cutting-edge hi-tech ventures globally.

A committed philanthropist, Meera is also the founder of The Meera Kaul Foundation, a not-for-profit that works towards addressing gender bias in workplaces and empowering women through skills training and capacity building.

Besides being an accomplished technology geek, Meera has a degree in International Taxation and Financial Law from TJSL, and is also an alumni of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. 

More From Meera Kaul

Capitalizing On Untapped Human Capital: Women As Economic Growth Drivers
Women in Business

Capitalizing On Untapped Human Capital: Women As Economic Growth Drivers

Women drive economic growth when given greater opportunity to participate equally in the labor force and can serve as growth accelerators.
6 min read
Are You Sexist At Workplace?
Sexism

Are You Sexist At Workplace?

Because many times you are and you wouldn't even realize.
3 min read
The Role Of Gender Equality In Ensuring Economic Growth
Gender Differences

The Role Of Gender Equality In Ensuring Economic Growth

When gender equality is present in the labor market, work in society is distributed rationally between all the genders based on aptitude and skill.
3 min read
Why we need more women in STEM
Women Entrepreneurs

Why we need more women in STEM

Why is the "default" option for biomedical research to design drugs been male?
5 min read
Serial Entrepreneurs: Are You One of These Crazy Ones?
Serial Entrepreneurs

Serial Entrepreneurs: Are You One of These Crazy Ones?

Being a serial entrepreneur is a ride not many will opt. But those who do won't have it any other way.
4 min read
Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World
Hackathons

Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World

In a world where the rate of female computer science graduates is declining at an alarming rate, the number of women enrolling in technical courses at universities has also seen a dramatic decline- which further impacts the motivation of women already involved in STEM vocations.
5 min read
