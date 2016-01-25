Technology

Virtual Reality Reaches Your Gaming, Movies – And Even Your Bedroom

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Virtual Reality Reaches Your Gaming, Movies – And Even Your Bedroom
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unless you’re living under a rock with WiFi access which helps you read this, it’s impossible not to be excited by possibly the next biggest invention in computing – virtual reality. Everyone’s excited about it – from consumer cell phones like HTC Vive, to head Mounted Displays (HDM)s like the Oculus Rift and mainstream movies considering production in VR, to even adult entertainment.

Even Apple is reportedly planning to rival the Oculus, with reports stating Apple hired Doug Bowman, a researcher and professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in virtual reality.

Virtual reality is a fully subversive experience which makes the user feel like he/she is completely in the game/movie/simulated digital experience itself. Any direction you tilt your actual head, gives you access of your virtual character’s digital field of view. Completely blocking out your peripheral vision, VR HDMS ensure the only light your eyes experience are from what the gaming console wants you to experience. So whether you’re dodging bullets in a battlefield, or see the inside of a cockpit or swim yourself across a nearly real resolution digital ocean, the experience is first hand, personal and surreal. Combined with the ambient sound reduction headphones in the HDM set, the 3D sound adds effects previously inexperienced effects in your viewing experience.

Basically, horror games appear more horrifying. Action games make sure the feeling of blood splashing on your face feels so, and you’re almost entirely inside the premises. A full 360 degree view makes sure no sneaking enemy can survive the brutal gore you can inflict on his virtual character in the gaming experience. Pre-release beta testers and consumer of Samsung Gear VR state watching VR movies using an HDM headset stated watching a movie felt like “they were in a planetarium with unbelievably real sound”. The shock and awe factors provide a knee-jerk moment for all viewers.

Recently, the adult entertainment industry also expressed its interest in the emerging technology and now for the very first time in human history, VR porn is mainstream to fulfil your carnal needs. No longer would the scenes be flat or 2D – viewers can feel like they’re a part of the scene with POV shots that evolve as the viewer tilts his head, giving a surprisingly personal touch to the direction. Instead of watching performers get their groove on, one can submerse themselves into feeling a part of the scene itself. Some consumers also report virtual porn being better than real sex itself!

Be warned though: much like regular pornography, VR porn takes the risk of addiction much more phenomenally. Remember to feel some fresh air on your face every once in a while, and you should be good to go.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

5 Industries Using Sound Wave Technology for Frictionless Data Transmission

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future