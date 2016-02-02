Qatari Entrepreneurs Venture Out Into The Real-World: QSTP Concludes Second Accelerator Program

February 2, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nine aspiring entrepreneurs have completed their three-month long training and mentorship experience with business and technology leaders, under Qatar Science & Technology Park’s (QSTP) second Accelerator Program. QSTP, headed by Managing Director Hamad Al Kuwari, is a part of Qatar Foundation Research and Development, and this particular initiative, aiming to help promising entrepreneurs bridge gaps between inspiring ideas and feasible businesses, offers participants a mix of both funding and mentoring.

QSTP staged a demo day for startups on January 18, 2016 to mark the conclusion of the Accelerator Program. The entrepreneurs showcased their models in sectors and industries that included media technology, health and fitness, education, and entertainment. The nine projects graduating the current accelerator program include V3V, Tweet Mogaz, Aingel, Gamified Self, Metis, EcoGym, Ergonomic T-Shirt, MaktApp, and Braille Touch. The demo day brought to light ideas like TweetMogaz, a news portal that crowdsources news from social media posts of individual users, and MaktApp, a portfolio of all-in-one cloud solutions for SMEs. Metis, a project by students at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, assists in academic planning for undergraduate students, while Braille Touch is a project that aids reading for the visually impaired through the use of existing touch devices.

QSTP’s Accelerator Program sets out three clear objectives for those accepted into the program to work on: create a conceptual prototype, verify commercial viability, and access potential investors. Key program partners included Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy’s Challenge 22.