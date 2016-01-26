Marvin Minsky, AI Pioneer, Dies at 88

This is a man who, in 1951, built the premiere "randomly wired neural network learning machine." He also built the first confocal scanning microscope (read: extremely powerful) at Harvard in 1956.

Two years later, along with John McCarthy (the man credited with naming "artificial intelligence"), he cofounded and taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's venerable A.I. lab. The man who wants to resurrect his father as an AI construct via paper records, Ray Kurzweil, was one of his students there too. Hell, director Stanley Kubrick even consulted him during pre-production on 2001: A Space Odyssey to get his take on whether or not computers would be able to speak by the year 2001.

Saying he was brilliant would be a vast understatement, and I can't possibly list all of his accomplishments here. But, that's what NYT's exhaustive memorial is for. Godspeed, sir.