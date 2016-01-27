My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Chase Announces Plans to Allow ATM Withdrawals With Smartphones

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chase Announces Plans to Allow ATM Withdrawals With Smartphones
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People rely on their smartphones for countless tasks these days -- and Chase wants to add cash withdrawals to the list.

According to USA Today, JPMogran Chase plans to upgrade its ATMs later this year. In addition to several updates, the change will enable customers to withdraw money using their smartphones.

Related: Big Banks Make Online Payments Easier for Business Owners

Initially, ATM withdrawals will be conducted using a one-time pin number sent to a user’s phone. The option could prove useful if someone lost or wanted to avoid carrying their debit card, since the app wouldn’t replace the need for one. Eventually, the plan is to allow withdrawals by simply tapping a phone to the ATM.

“[It’s] just giving customers another convenient option if they do not have their debit card with them,” JPMorgan Spokesman, Michael Fusco, says in the article.

The technology, Fusco says, is the same used in Apple Pay or similar apps.

But as banking becomes more digital, concerns continue to surface regarding network security and privacy. For example, according to a Macworld article, prior to Apple Pay’s launch in July, techies questioned the possibility of hackers gaining access to card information and personal data. To address these concerns, the company says it invested in multiple safeguards ranging from longer passcodes and fingerprint authorization to approve purchases, as well as encrypted programing. Thus far, the efforts seem to be effective in keeping user information safe.

Chase's impending rollout will permit withdrawals up to $3,000, allow more custom withdrawal amounts, check cashing and credit card and mortgage payments.

With the upgrade, Chase is aiming to escalate the number of transactions processed by ATMs as it continues to outpace teller transactions throughout its 1,500 branches.

Related: How to Practice Safe Online Banking

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Best Cannabis Software for Seed-to-Sale Tracking

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development