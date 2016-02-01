These 5 Startups Give you Unique Gifting Options for your Valentine

February 1, 2016 4 min read

With Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, take the stress out of shopping for gifts with some cool apps on your smartphones. From exotic sweets, hi-tech gizmos to personalized mementos, shopping for gifts has never been so easy.

Here are a few apps and startups that promise to make your gifting experience a memorable one.

1. Making Gifting Experience More Meaningful

Are you still wondering what to buy for your loved ones this Valentine? Then AskMyGift is your answer. “We carried out a survey and found that 78 per cent of the respondents have, at some point of their life, received irrelevant gifts. AskMyGift’s idea is to enable users to come up with a unified gift registry, where they post what they want - which can be a product, a service or an even a moment,” said Sumeet Aggarwal who founded AskMyGift.

The 7-month-old startup is not only relevant to online, but it is also of great importance to offline stores. Through the app, every offline store can get a sizeable online presence in the form of potential customers. The app would also enable stores to make sales more lucrative by enabling special discount schemes for consumers, thereby enriching the customer experience and boosting sales.

Incubated at Turning Ideas, AskMyGift has already tied up with leading e-tailers like Flipkart, Amazon etc. and offline retailers in multiple product categories.

2. Try Experiential Gifting With This Startup

On Valentine Day, every lover wants to create memories which he/she can cherish for their lifetime. And to make this day special, startups like Giftxoxo’s Frogo, helps customers to discover and book interesting activities, experiences and professionals around their city or travel destination. Through the Frogo app, Giftxoxo is taking its gifting range of experiences and activities to a mass consumer market.

“With Frogo, we take the excitement of novel and enriching experiences on the mobile platform. Whenever one is looking for an exciting thing to do, Frogo is the only destination they will need to turn to. The app aims to cater to a highly underserved segment in India, that of last mile entertainment options,” said Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Giftxoxo.

3. Superstore of Gift Cards

Woohoo Gifting App, from Qwikcilver solutions, is a one stop destination for consumers for personal and occasion based gifting. It allows them to choose from a wide array of gift card brands and send and receive gifts across more than 400 cities with the choice of more than 150 trusted brands - be it offline or online. Woohoo gift card is an offering that allows the consumer to access products and services from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Pratap T.P., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Qwikcilver said, “Woohoo is empowering users with an opportunity of not only choosing where to spend but also optimizing the use of virtual cash they may have in their mobile wallets.”

4. One-Stop-Destination for Gifts

Shopping for an optimum gift can be quite a difficult task. With Giftsvilla you don’t need to take pains of running from one shop to another in search of ‘that’ perfect gift. It is a one-stop destination for gifting as it provides all kinds of gift items ranging from flowers, cakes, sweets, chocolates to experiences, personalized gifts, home decor and fashion accessories under one digital roof.

Started by IIT Bombay students, Giftsvilla already has thousands of gift items across various categories.

So, whether you are looking for a gift to impress your beautiful girlfriend or to calm down your temperamental boss, Giftsvilla is the portal to visit.

5. Understanding its Shopper’s Need

This festive season you can chose GiftCardsIndia.in, a one-stop shop for all your Gift Card and Gift Voucher needs to select gifts for loved ones. This startup aims to provide a hassle free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers across the globe with the widest range of brands on its portal. It gives consumers choice and convenience of purchasing their favourite brands Gift Card online.

GiftCardsIndia understands its shoppers' needs and caters to them with choice of gift cards from over 200 leading brands.

So, this Valentine Day do not miss out on these apps that look to solve problems around what to gift, how to gift and in short –making gifts more meaningful.