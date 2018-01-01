Valentine's Day
6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day
More From This Topic
10 Weird, Funny, Sweet and Out-There Valentine's Day Promotions For Singles and Couples
Shocking Valentine's Day Stats That Will Make You Rethink Your Marketing
A Guide to Wine for Those Who Stay in With Takeout This Valentine's Day
From Candy, to Flowers to Cards, Valentine's Day Is Good Business (Infographic)
1-800-Flowers Boss Determined to Avoid Breaking Customers' Hearts This Valentine's Day
8 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals
Paul McCartney's Latest Project: 'Emoji Sound Effects'
What the Average American Spends on Valentine's Day
With This App, Women Always End Dates With More Cash in Hand
OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Valentine's Day is an international holiday that occurs on February 14 annually. On this occasion, people traditionally celebrate his or her love for a romantic partner -- or potential partner -- and it's grown into an enormous marketing and sales opportunity for businesses around the world that use the holiday to push gifts such as chocolates, flowers and jewelry.