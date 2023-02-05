Get a Special Deal on Valentine's Day Roses

Send two dozen roses for just $49.99.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've been spending so much time focusing on your productivity you may have forgotten that Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If you've got someone special in your life, you still have time to get them something special this Valentine's Day and save a bundle while you do it.

Flowers are always a winner on this romantic holiday (and are known to boost emotional health). But florists know when to mark their prices up. Fortunately, we're marking things down this Valentine's Day, allowing you to save over half off two dozen roses (with a glass vase) from Rose Farmers for a limited time. Now through 11:59 p.m. February 6, you can get a digital voucher for just $49.99 — a big discount from the typical $109 price, without any coupons needed.

Rose Farmers is an organization that connects consumers with some of the finest rose farms in the country. Through their premier collection of roses, they can deliver unparalleled beauty all over the continental U.S. for prices unrivaled by other florists. Their team picks the freshest roses (of all random colors) and assembles them in a beautiful glass vase for delivery. That way, you can avoid the lines at the flower shops while still getting the perfect gift for your special someone in time for the big day.

Valentine's Day shouldn't have to be a struggle. So make it special this year with a gorgeous collection of two dozen long-stem roses from Rose Farmers. Now through February 6, you can get a digital voucher for roses and a vase with free shipping for just $49.99. Just remember when redeeming to make the delivery date one to two days before you need the flowers to ensure they're delivered on time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Valentine's Day Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Made Me Physically Recoil From My Phone': Lingerie Brand Apologizes For 'Creepy' Ad Referencing Ryan Reynolds and Bras

Online lingerie retailer Harper Wilde is under fire for a bizarre sponsored post it has since pulled from Instagram.

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Marielle Descalsota

Leadership

Blake Lively Knows Being a Perfectionist Is 'Weaponized' Against Women, But She's Micromanaged Her Way to Millions, So She's Not Stopping Now

The "Gossip Girl" actress is done apologizing for being a control freak. After all, obsessing over every little detail is what's made her mixer brand Betty Buzz a raging success.

By Paul Kix

By Ben Angel

Business News

San Francisco Orders Twitter to Stop Using Conference Rooms as Bedrooms or Get a New Permit

Armchairs, bedside tables, and mattresses have all been spotted at Twitter HQ.

By Gabrielle Bienasz