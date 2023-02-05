Get a Special Deal on Valentine's Day Roses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've been spending so much time focusing on your productivity you may have forgotten that Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If you've got someone special in your life, you still have time to get them something special this Valentine's Day and save a bundle while you do it.

Flowers are always a winner on this romantic holiday (and are known to boost emotional health). But florists know when to mark their prices up. Fortunately, we're marking things down this Valentine's Day, allowing you to save over half off two dozen roses (with a glass vase) from Rose Farmers for a limited time. Now through 11:59 p.m. February 6, you can get a digital voucher for just $49.99 — a big discount from the typical $109 price, without any coupons needed.

Rose Farmers is an organization that connects consumers with some of the finest rose farms in the country. Through their premier collection of roses, they can deliver unparalleled beauty all over the continental U.S. for prices unrivaled by other florists. Their team picks the freshest roses (of all random colors) and assembles them in a beautiful glass vase for delivery. That way, you can avoid the lines at the flower shops while still getting the perfect gift for your special someone in time for the big day.

Valentine's Day shouldn't have to be a struggle. So make it special this year with a gorgeous collection of two dozen long-stem roses from Rose Farmers. Now through February 6, you can get a digital voucher for roses and a vase with free shipping for just $49.99. Just remember when redeeming to make the delivery date one to two days before you need the flowers to ensure they're delivered on time.

Prices subject to change.