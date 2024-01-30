Give the Gift of Wine This Valentine's Day with 18 Bottles for Just $70 Wine makes a great Valentine's Day gift — especially at this price.

Valentine's Day probably isn't a day you really consider from a business perspective. But with layoffs and firings impacting thousands of organizations nationwide in the year's first fiscal quarter, a little employee appreciation is always a good idea. (And, of course, it's always a good idea to get a little something for your special someone for Valentine's Day.)

Right now, we're offering a host of deals on great Valentine's Day gifts, some of which may also double as employee appreciation presents. For instance, this deal from Splash Wines is a budget-friendly way to give employees a little perk this winter.

Splash Wines is a leading wine curator and subscription program. Rated 4.6/5 stars on Trustpilot with more than 20,000 reviews, Splash Wines has built a strong reputation as a wine program with real taste. They curate their selections through the seasons, creating red, white, and mixed collections of wines sourced from vintners all over the world.

With this special deal, you can choose between an all-red, all-white, or mixed package and get it delivered right to your door (plus shipping costs) for a price you won't find even at Trader Joe's or liquor wholesalers. The collection includes 18 top wines, so you'll have plenty to give out to employees or your special someone.

All you need to do is buy the digital voucher here, then head over to the Splash Wines site to redeem it. Please note that someone aged 21+ and a valid ID must be available at delivery time.

This Valentine's Day, show you care with some class.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4, you can get a voucher for 18 bottles from Splash Wines for $69.99 (reg. $350) — though the shipping cost is not included in this best-of-web price.

