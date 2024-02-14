89% women agree that all-girls getaways are a fantastic way to toast to their friendships.

A recent survey of Indian adult women reveals that two thirds of the women surveyed feel they are caught in the whirlwind of daily life and struggle to find enough time to nurture their relationships, leaving them on average with less than an hour of 'quality time' per week with the women in their lives. With Valentine's Day today, and Galentine's Day just gone by, the survey comes at an interesting time.

Here are some significant findings from the study:

1. 89% women agree that all-girls getaways are a fantastic way to toast to their friendships.

2. A majority 90% of the women said they had taken a girls' trip with their female friends in the past, with 44% intending to head out with their gang of girls in 2024.

3. For these women, an all-girls trip isn't simply a holiday, but it gives them the opportunity to get away from day-to-day worries (48%), chance to try new foods (32%), delve into new experiences together (43%) and discover new places (30%).



4. With over a third of women surveyed nominating United States as a top destination, an Alaska cruise is an ideal holiday choice.



5. The results also revealed that Europe was a hotspot for Indian women, especially the Mediterranean with France being nominated by 35% of survey respondents, Italy (32%) and the UK and British Isles (30%).



6. Although Galentine's Day is widely observed on Feb. 13, the overarching message of honoring female friendships and dedicating time for all-girl getaways is relevant all year long.

7. When going on an all-girls trip, 56% of women said they are willing to share a room with their travel companions.

8. Research shows that popular traditions for women to celebrate Galentine's Day and their female relationships include drinks at a bar, a fancy dinner, a spa visit, group-mani-pedi sessions and shopping.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)1