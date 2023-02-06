If You Propose At This Restaurant on Valentine's Day You Could Win Free Food for a Year

But customers must post a video to prove it.

Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Nothing says a candle-lit proposal like breakfast all day long.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Cracker Barrel is offering a promotion for couples thinking about getting married: propose in any Cracker Barrel location between February 10 to February 16 and post a video to Instagram with the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and you can win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Five winning couples who provide an explanation for why they chose to get down on one knee at the iconic eatery will be eligible to win one year of free eats.

However, the restaurant will have to be mindful of those just looking to cash in on free meals. Back in 2017 two friends went viral for faking a proposal to garner a free dessert.

According to Twitter, some people are already thinking of doing the same.

And for those who aren't ready to say "I do," Cracker Barrel is also giving free dessert to pairs who order two entrees during the season of love.

Cracker Barrel, which has been in operation for over 50 years, has a total of 665 restaurants in 45 states, according to its website. The company reported $3.27 billion in total revenue for the fiscal year of 2022, a 15.8% increase from 2021.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

