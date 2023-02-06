But customers must post a video to prove it.

Nothing says a candle-lit proposal like breakfast all day long.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Cracker Barrel is offering a promotion for couples thinking about getting married: propose in any Cracker Barrel location between February 10 to February 16 and post a video to Instagram with the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and you can win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

Five winning couples who provide an explanation for why they chose to get down on one knee at the iconic eatery will be eligible to win one year of free eats.

However, the restaurant will have to be mindful of those just looking to cash in on free meals. Back in 2017 two friends went viral for faking a proposal to garner a free dessert.

we faked a proposal just to get free dessert pic.twitter.com/T58jHVVBur — ☼ (@bathemeinnudes) March 26, 2017

According to Twitter, some people are already thinking of doing the same.

And for those who aren't ready to say "I do," Cracker Barrel is also giving free dessert to pairs who order two entrees during the season of love.

Cracker Barrel, which has been in operation for over 50 years, has a total of 665 restaurants in 45 states, according to its website. The company reported $3.27 billion in total revenue for the fiscal year of 2022, a 15.8% increase from 2021.