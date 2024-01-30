Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking for a fun way to bolster employee retention that doesn't cost much? According to one Medium report, something as simple as a little gift can show your appreciation for your employees and improve retention.

Valentine's Day is approaching, and it's not just about romantic love. Show your employees you care with a rose to celebrate the season. If you purchase in time, you can still get two dozen roses delivered straight to your office doors for only $49.99.

Celebrate Valentine's Day in your office with a beautiful farmer's choice spread featuring 24 exquisite long-stem roses. Each rose was handpicked by farmers and comes in the farmer's choice of beautiful colors.

Rose Farmers specializes in delivering long-stem roses directly to consumers, so you won't be giving your team sub-par flowers from the store. Instead, you have the chance to provide fresh flowers to your team.

It's important to note that after buying the voucher here, you will need to go to the Rose Farmers website to redeem it and select your shipping options. The deal does not include add-ons such as vases. During redemption, you will have the option to purchase additional items or services, like vases, more roses, or guaranteed noontime delivery, at an extra cost.

This special offer includes the cost of the roses and free shipping anywhere in the continental US (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). The deal is limited to one per person, valid for online orders only, and comes with certain restrictions, such as not delivering on Saturdays or Sundays and not shipping to PO boxes.

Bring love to the office this Valentine's Day and see how celebrating the people on your team keeps them there longer.

Until February 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a digital voucher (to be redeemed on the Rose Farmers website) for Two Dozen (24) Farmer's Color Choice Roses for only $49.99 (reg. $86).

StackSocial prices subject to change.