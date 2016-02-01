5 Smart Couponing Tips for Bargain Hunters

February 1, 2016 3 min read

Couponing is a smart way to save money, and experienced shoppers use their couponing skills to make huge savings on a variety of products they buy. There is a wide variety of coupons to choose from, such as mobile, education, beauty, fashion, recharge, sports and travel.

However, most people underestimate just how much money can be saved with the intelligent use of coupons.

So, if you want to be a smart shopper but don’t know where to begin; these smart couponing tips will give you an edge over smart couponing.

1. Validity of coupons:

Coupons expire quickly and sometimes promotions change on a day-to-day basis. Many times, customers get so overwhelmed by a discount coupon, that they do not read coupon expiry policies carefully. It’s only later it dawns upon them that the coupon has expired when they try to redeem the coupon. Hence, it’s always important to check the validity period and utilize the coupons on or before the expiry date.

2. Terms & conditions applied:

You might not realize it, but most companies manipulate the customers with huge discounts. E.g. Shop more than Rs. 5000 and get flat 20 per cent discount. This influences the consumers purchasing decision, just to avail an extra discount deals the buyer spends more money. Whereas, there are many brands that offer actual flat 10% instant discount coupon on any amount of purchase. Therefore, it’s important for a buyer to understand the true value of the coupon.

3. Value of coupons:

Some brands allow the use of discount coupon only on purchasing the second item. This may kill customer’s interest, as they are forced to make a second purchase to take full advantage of the offer. Read the coupon description carefully.

4. Know common couponing abbreviations:

Couponing abbreviations can get pretty confusing. Brands often use so many acronyms on the coupons that it feels like we are trying to read a foreign text. But many of these lingos aren’t as complex as they first seem.

Once you’re able to understand these abbreviations you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to begin your couponing adventure. Here are some commonly used couponing lingos you may want to keep for future reference, BOGO- Buy One Get One; EXP- Expires or Expiration Date; OYNO: On Your Next Order etc.

5. Compare and choose the best:

There are numerous coupon websites, but not all platforms offer the same discount coupons and deals. So you have to be careful while selecting the discount that fits your specific need. Always pick and choose between good and a little bit better coupon that provide you the maximum discount.

For instance, there are some platforms which offer cashback offers. Most of these online sites are paid a commission by the brand stores if you make a purchase from them, but not all of them pass these additional savings on to their customers. Therefore, ensure you buy from genuine cash back or rebate sites.

Save money, Stay sharp, Shop smart and keep savings coming the next time you shop!