My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Quotes

8 Quotes From Indian Startup Founders You Must Read

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8 Quotes From Indian Startup Founders You Must Read
Image credit: pixabay
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is said that entrepreneurship is living your life in a way others can’t imagine. Young brigade is all set to rock the entrepreneurial ecosystem by scaling up their startup to the next level.

While starting their own venture they all went through certain hardships that taught them life lesson to move ahead to fulfil their dreams. Here we have penned down some of the quotes from the Indian startup founders which will help you grow in your journey smoothly.    

“Always know your woman, your market, your clients, and your limitations, and then work on pushing those limits,” said Kirat S. Anand, founder, KAS New York.

“India can galvanize Innovation by simply looking back to its own history and its culture of collectivism, working together, and families supporting each other,” said Dr V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, Inventor of Email, Systems Scientist & Founder, Innovation Corps & CytoSolve, Inc.

“Innovation paves way for new business models, improving customer experience, leveraging value propositions, opening new markets, and launching new products; which in turn results in growth of the organization,” said Rahul Kothari, Business Head, PayUbiz.

“Your Customer is the only King! We exist as businesses to serve our customers and they are always right,” said Manish Chopra, CEO of ‘Little’.

Integrity is the essence of my business,” said Saurabh Agrawal, Co- founder, Zebpay.

Small group of highly motivated individuals can change the world and rewrite the future of the human race,” said Chiraag Kapil, Co-founder, Leaf Wearables.

“Build rapidly and iteratively, while constantly focusing on your user feedback and letting the idea and product evolve,” said Madhu Nori, CEO, igniteWorld.

“Always focussed on quality service, transparent and timely communication. This helps to build trust and understanding among customer,” said Anandita Singh, Co-founder, Envoged.

So, if you are planning to start your own entrepreneurial journey, do read these quotes and get inspired.   

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Quotes

#9 Powerful Quotes from Successful Indian Women Entrepreneurs

Quotes

15 Quotes From Self-Made Billionaires That Will Change Your Outlook on Money

Quotes

Fidel Castro in His Own Words