8 Quotes From Indian Startup Founders You Must Read

It is said that entrepreneurship is living your life in a way others can’t imagine. Young brigade is all set to rock the entrepreneurial ecosystem by scaling up their startup to the next level.

While starting their own venture they all went through certain hardships that taught them life lesson to move ahead to fulfil their dreams. Here we have penned down some of the quotes from the Indian startup founders which will help you grow in your journey smoothly.

“Always know your woman, your market, your clients, and your limitations, and then work on pushing those limits,” said Kirat S. Anand, founder, KAS New York.

“India can galvanize Innovation by simply looking back to its own history and its culture of collectivism, working together, and families supporting each other,” said Dr V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, Inventor of Email, Systems Scientist & Founder, Innovation Corps & CytoSolve, Inc.

“Innovation paves way for new business models, improving customer experience, leveraging value propositions, opening new markets, and launching new products; which in turn results in growth of the organization,” said Rahul Kothari, Business Head, PayUbiz.

“Your Customer is the only King! We exist as businesses to serve our customers and they are always right,” said Manish Chopra, CEO of ‘Little’.

“Integrity is the essence of my business,” said Saurabh Agrawal, Co- founder, Zebpay.

“Small group of highly motivated individuals can change the world and rewrite the future of the human race,” said Chiraag Kapil, Co-founder, Leaf Wearables.

“Build rapidly and iteratively, while constantly focusing on your user feedback and letting the idea and product evolve,” said Madhu Nori, CEO, igniteWorld.

“Always focussed on quality service, transparent and timely communication. This helps to build trust and understanding among customer,” said Anandita Singh, Co-founder, Envoged.

So, if you are planning to start your own entrepreneurial journey, do read these quotes and get inspired.