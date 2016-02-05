Netflix Is Turning Sophia Amoruso's Best-Selling Book '#Girlboss' Into an Original Series

February 5, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If last year was a rough one for Sophia Amoruso -- the Nasty Girl founder stepped down as chief executive of the company after a period of stagnant sales -- this year’s already off to a better start. According to Variety, her book #Girlboss is being turned into a Netflix original series.

In the bestseller, Amoruso chronicles her journey to becoming a 27-year-old running her own multi-million dollar clothing company, Nasty Gal.

Related: Sophia Amoruso: Success Is a Term You Define for Yourself

Slotted as a comedy series, the venture has attracted some big names. Kay Cannon, the writer behind “Pitch Perfect,” will serve as showrunner, while Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Laverne McKinnon and Amoruso herself are all attached as executive producers. Cannon and Theron have teamed up before; the pair is currently working with Netflix to create the crime drama “Mind Hunter.”

While the show’s release date hasn’t been announced, the series is good news for Amoruso -- as executive producer, she’ll likely have control over how her story is presented, which potentially means leaving less-than-savory details on the cutting room floor. Last year, Amoruso was hit with a lawsuit alleging she illegally fired four employees because they were pregnant.

The lawsuit is ongoing, but as the business woman said herself “there are secret opportunities hidden inside every failure.”

It seems Netflix agrees.