Watch Legendary Entrepreneur Richard Branson Share His Secrets to Startup Success

Watch Legendary Entrepreneur Richard Branson Share His Secrets to Startup Success
Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor
Richard Branson, chairman and founder of Virgin Group Ltd., poses for a photograph
Former West Coast Editor

Richard Branson is no stranger to adventure. He’s crossed the Pacific Ocean by balloon (despite losing two-thirds of the vessel's fuel and its roof catching fire). He’s soldiered through nauseating zero-g gravity tests to prep for space travel. And he’s journeyed into the deep by way of flying submarine.

But perhaps his grandest adventure yet: successfully launching more than 200 companies in more than 30 countries, and skyrocketing to global fame along the way. If anyone understands the exciting risks and opportunities -- and sheer bravery -- that go hand in hand with building a business from the ground up, it’s Sir Richard Branson.

On Feb. 18, the legendary Virgin Group founder addressed a packed room at the ACE Hotel Theater in Los Angeles. He was on hand to discuss how to springboard your startup from local to global as part of Virgin Atlantic’s new, multi-U.S. city “Business is an Adventure” entrepreneurial series.

Check out the complete video footage of the event below, care of General Assembly: 

The gathering, which brought together several emergent and established L.A.-based business leaders and startups, was emceed by Entrepreneur contributor and CNBC host Carol Roth. She moderated a panel featuring Branson and several local entrepreneurs, with support from General Assembly and WeWork.

Some of the startups featured at the event include Tinder, Heal, HopSkipDrive, VNTANA, Soothe and FocusMotion. Blogilates founder and YouTube star Cassey Ho also joined the linenup.

