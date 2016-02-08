My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SEO

How to Ace Content for Search Engines

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Ace Content for Search Engines
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder, Bruce Clay Inc
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s crucial for companies to understand the relationship between search engine optimization (SEO) and content. The SEO work focuses on the more technical aspects of improving a website, which might include things such as title tags, placement of keywords, URL structure, page load times, managing duplicate content issues, image optimization, and so on.

On the other hand, the content’s main role is to answer the questions people searching online are posing. The content should be the thing that the searcher is looking for.

With this in mind, here are five essential tips on how to manage both - content and SEO:

#1. Give searchers what they want

You already know what searchers are looking for, so give it to them. It sounds simple, yet websites struggle with this. E-commerce websites are particularly bad at it. Usually, such sites simply publish whatever content comes from the manufacturer, along with product images.

At best, this will populate a product page. But it does little else. But this content appears thousands of times across the web. So why would a search engine choose your version over any other? The focus here could be on the top revenue-generating items and making their content unique.

#2. Predict your customer’s next move

Predict the next logical step in a searcher's journey. For instance, if someone is searching for a tent for camping, it's logical they may also need a sleeping bag. So on your "tent" page, be sure you link to your "sleeping bag" page as well.

But more than that, your "tent" page needs to be authoritative. What questions might someone have about your product? Weight, dimensions, material type, are the seams sealed, and so on. Some of these answers will be provided by a manufacturer, some will not. Cover all the logic bases to become the authority on a topic.

#3. Invest in unique content

Be unique. Never use content from article sites. That content has been reused hundreds of times already, leaving you with the latest version of something that is old and overused. While it is expensive to produce unique content, think of that content as an actual asset of your business.

Use your content to differentiate you from your competitors. Where they use common ideas, seek out the uncommon to add to your mix. Where they use duplicated product descriptions, add to yours to make the more unique. Content is your intellectual property.

You wouldn't buy your friend a shirt, and then claim you knitted it yourself, would you? Content takes time to build and manage, but it's worth the investment.

#4. Don’t overuse your keyword

Your content should sound like natural language. Beyond not repeating the keyword over and over, you need to speak to the reader in a voice they like. Be helpful, be clear, be factual. As you build your content, you'll know if a keyword is overused by simply reading the article out loud. If it sounds like a word is repeated too often, it is.

#5. Ditch the ‘thin content’ approach

There was a trend several years ago to write as little content as possible. It was known as "thin content" and the search engines long ago saw it for what it was -- a short cut. Lists of bullet pointed sentences, not going into detail when explaining things, and rewording common phrases to describe items, are all common in "thin content" approach.

There is no limit, or magical number of words here. Write the amount that is needed to clearly provide an indepth review of the topic. Some pages will be longer and others shorter. All will be unique. Do not focus on a set number of words, however, as this limits you and may fail you.

(As told to Prerna Raturi) 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO

Stay on Top of Your Site's SEO Ranking for Less Than $30

SEO

5 Tips for Choosing Your Next SEO Firm

SEO

Boost Your Site's Google Ranking With This $20 SEO Software