My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Warner to Pay $14 Million Settlement in 'Happy Birthday' Lawsuit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Warner to Pay $14 Million Settlement in 'Happy Birthday' Lawsuit
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finally bringing the fight to an end, Warner Music Group will officially give up its rights to the most recognized song in the English language -- “Happy Birthday to You.”

Ending the legal dispute that began in 2013, the company will pay a $14 million settlement to those who previously paid fees to use the song, reports The Los Angeles Times.

Related: Copyright on 'Happy Birthday' Song Ruled Invalid

The payment comes as a result of U.S. District Judge George H. King’s ruling in September stating the company didn’t have a valid copyright since it never appropriately acquired the rights for the song. In an effort to avoid trial in December, lawyers from both sides agreed on a settlement and made “Happy Birthday to You” public domain, according to Hollywood Reporter. However, Warner will not admit to any wrongdoing and does not agree with King’s decision.

Either way, once the settlement is officially approved by a judge in March, the music group won’t be able to collect payments for the song anymore. Previously, the firm earned up to $2 million a year thanks to its ownership of the copyright.

Warner Music Group initially bought the rights for “Happy Birthday to You” in 1988 from creators Patty Smith Hill and her sister Mildred J. Hill. As music teachers, the duo wrote the tune in 1893 and called it “Good Morning All.” Over time, the song morphed into the celebratory ditty and established itself as the traditional tribute that’s so widely known today.

Related: 'Smoking Gun' Evidence Could Eradicate Copyright Claims for the World's Most Popular Song 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

PayPal Ventures Leads $11 Million Investment Round in Retail Startup

Ready For Anything

Serena Williams Publicly Launches a Venture Fund Called Serena Ventures

News and Trends

How Silicon Valley Plans to Live Forever