My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Infographic: UAE SMEs Expect A Subdued 2015 To Make Way For A "Cautiously Optimistic" 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: UAE SMEs Expect A Subdued 2015 To Make Way For A "Cautiously Optimistic" 2016
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Going by the findings of the SME Sentiment Survey recently released by Gulf Finance, it looks like SMEs in the UAE were equally impacted by the economic downturn that plagued their larger corporate counterparts in 2015. According to the survey, which covered the fourth quarter of 2015, small businesses felt considerable heat in aspects like growth outlook, revenue prospects and fund-raising in the period. However, the report talks of a ‘cautious optimism’ among SMEs for 2016, which is expected to grow stronger during the year—check out the infographic below for all of the stats from the survey.

Image credit: Gulf Finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)