Infographic: 52% Of Female Beauty Shoppers In The UAE Prefer To Shop Online, Survey Says

February 13, 2016 1 min read

GlamBox, a monthly beauty subscription service and e-commerce startup, surveyed 1,000+ women in the UAE to understand their beauty habits, buying patterns and influencing media channels for information on beauty products, among other aspects. As shown in the infographic below, 52% of the survey respondents prefer shopping online for reasons that include better prices and greater convenience. While makeup products emerged as the category of choice for majority, Souq.com, Amazon.com and Sephora.com were listed as the top three go-to e-commerce portals for beauty shoppers. Another interesting finding from the survey was that while women do look to social media for getting information on their favourite beauty products, it seems that the good ol’ blogs are where they turn to the most for this purpose.

Image credit: GlamBox.