My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Facebook Is Weeding Out Profiles Tied to Terrorism

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Facebook is stepping up efforts to police any content that supports terrorism, which includes removing profiles linked to extremists from its roughly 1.6 billion users.

The social network has reportedly assembled a team dedicated to looking at any material that backs terrorist groups, and has sped up removal of users that are involved in or seemingly support such activities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes after the site removed the profile of one of the two attackers involved in the San Benardino shooting last December, who was later discovered to have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State on Facebook. In early January, government officials met with a team from the company— including chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg—over how social media networks like Facebook could help curb extremist views online.

Offending users will be removed.

Facebook is stepping up efforts to police any content that supports terrorism, which includes removing profiles linked to extremists from its roughly-1.6 billion users.

The social network has reportedly assembled a team dedicated to looking at any material that backs terrorist groups, and has sped up removal of users that are involved in or seemingly support such activities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes after the site removed the profile of one of the two attackers involved in the San Benardino shooting last December, who was later discovered to have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State on Facebook. In early January, government officials met with a team from the company— including chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg—over how social media networks like Facebook could help curb extremist views online.

“If it’s the leader of Boko Haram and he wants to post pictures of his two-year-old and some kittens, that would not be allowed,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, told the Journal.

Company executives reportedly started tightening their process about a year ago after meetings with academics led them to find that terrorists typically operate in groups.

Last week, Twitter said it had suspended over 125,000 accounts since mid-2015 for “threatening or promoting terrorist acts, primarily related to ISIS.”

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Make the Leap From Traditional Business Leader to Tech Entrepreneur in 5 (Easy-ish) Steps

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Best Cannabis Software for Seed-to-Sale Tracking