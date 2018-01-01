Jonathan Chew

Education
Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter
Researchers at UCLA and Princeton found that writing notes in longhand leads to grasping new ideas better and retaining information longer.
Apple
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
Jobs
What's the Highest-Paying Job in the U.S.?
Glassdoor revealed its list of the top 25 jobs on Wednesday.
Yelp
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay
Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
Kanye West
Kanye West and Beyoncé Might Have Saved Tidal
The streaming service has hit number one on the app rankings for the first time ever.
Burger King
Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video
The video uses a combination of a record scratch, curious placements of smoke and rhyming ingredients spit out by the rapper.
Technology
Facebook Is Weeding Out Profiles Tied to Terrorism
The social network has reportedly assembled a team to examine any material that backs terrorist groups.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Reportedly Fired a Bunch of Workers by Accident
As many as 30 employees were said to have been let go, only to be later told that they were simply on a shortlist.
Passwords
These are the Worst Passwords That You Still Keep Using
If you're still wondering whether "123456" would make a strong password, the answer is still no.
Amazon
Amazon Reportedly Looking to Lean Less on UPS
The online retailer has been holding talks with air-cargo companies to lease airplanes, and is seeking to lower its costs and reliance on delivery partners like UPS.
Patents
Gillette Sues Dollar Shave Club Over Patented Technology Claims
Grooming brand says competitor infringed on a 2004 patent involving a 'chromium-containing overcoat layer.'
Leadership
Elon Musk's Advice for Jack Dorsey: Don't Run Two Companies
As both the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk knows a thing or two about what Dorsey is in for.
Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This
It's no longer considered mobile-friendly to have pop-up ads before you reach content, which can impact advertisers and publishers.
Microsoft
Today Is the 20th Anniversary of Windows 95
Microsoft changed the world with this product.
iPhone
Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus
Customers who bought phones between September 2014 and January 2015 can get their back-of-phone cameras fixed for free.