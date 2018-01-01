Jonathan Chew

Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter
Education

Researchers at UCLA and Princeton found that writing notes in longhand leads to grasping new ideas better and retaining information longer.
2 min read
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Apple

Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
2 min read
What's the Highest-Paying Job in the U.S.?
Jobs

Glassdoor revealed its list of the top 25 jobs on Wednesday.
2 min read
Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay
Yelp

Talia Jane, who worked for the company's food delivery arm Eat24, wrote an open letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelmann on Friday.
3 min read
Kanye West and Beyoncé Might Have Saved Tidal
Kanye West

The streaming service has hit number one on the app rankings for the first time ever.
3 min read
Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video
Burger King

The video uses a combination of a record scratch, curious placements of smoke and rhyming ingredients spit out by the rapper.
2 min read
Facebook Is Weeding Out Profiles Tied to Terrorism
Technology

The social network has reportedly assembled a team to examine any material that backs terrorist groups.
2 min read
Yahoo Reportedly Fired a Bunch of Workers by Accident
Yahoo!

As many as 30 employees were said to have been let go, only to be later told that they were simply on a shortlist.
2 min read
These are the Worst Passwords That You Still Keep Using
Passwords

If you're still wondering whether "123456" would make a strong password, the answer is still no.
2 min read
Amazon Reportedly Looking to Lean Less on UPS
Amazon

The online retailer has been holding talks with air-cargo companies to lease airplanes, and is seeking to lower its costs and reliance on delivery partners like UPS.
2 min read
Gillette Sues Dollar Shave Club Over Patented Technology Claims
Patents

Grooming brand says competitor infringed on a 2004 patent involving a 'chromium-containing overcoat layer.'
2 min read
Elon Musk's Advice for Jack Dorsey: Don't Run Two Companies
Leadership

As both the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk knows a thing or two about what Dorsey is in for.
2 min read
Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This
Google

It's no longer considered mobile-friendly to have pop-up ads before you reach content, which can impact advertisers and publishers.
2 min read
Today Is the 20th Anniversary of Windows 95
Microsoft

Microsoft changed the world with this product.
2 min read
Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone

Customers who bought phones between September 2014 and January 2015 can get their back-of-phone cameras fixed for free.
1 min read
