My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Experts

Let's Move With Time In A Better Way

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Let's Move With Time In A Better Way
Image credit: Pixabay.com
Guest Writer
Chairman, Bank of Baroda Board
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Our choice to change makes us who we are. Often, choosing to not taking a decision brings about a change, too. In other words, there is no getting around change and not being affected by it.

But how do you ensure you can keep your head when those around you are losing theirs? How do you manage to stay grounded when the winds of change threaten to bring about irreversible changes to your life and your work? And how do you make sure the change that is afoot works in your favor.

Here are just five ways to make sure you come out tops:

1. Be proactive:

Change is much easier when you are driving it, as opposed to when it is happening to you. If there is a trend in the market, try to be at the front of it, rather than adapt to it later. If you are not enjoying your job, it’s better to seek something else that is more fun, rather than wait, be fired, and then look around.

Same goes for an entrepreneur. Be it your personal or professional life, one of the most important principles is the idea of being proactive – make the changes that are necessary before they become inevitable.

2. Develop support networks:

Change is hard. It is emotionally difficult. It also requires that you may need access to opportunities and different types of help. There are people who get to a certain stage in their life and have no network at all; they become lonely and find it tough to navigate the change.

Work on making your family ties stronger. Have friends and mentors who can advise you and help you make connections with other people. These people become constant in your life.

3. Develop resilience:

The world has never been so turbulent. The fashionable word for it is, VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity). Also, you can’t expect to be successful all time. But you can’t get crushed by the failure either. So you must develop tenacity. Tenacity is like a muscle – the more you stretch it and work it, the stronger it becomes.

So you train yourself to overcome disappointment and failure. For instance, it took me two attempts to get into the department of my choice at IIT. I got into Harvard Business School after two attempts. The transformation of Cummins and Microsoft in India took many years; you just have to keep at it until you taste success.

4. Develop a reputation or personal brand:

What is it that you take with you professionally? Two things – your network and your reputation. If you have a reputation for being dishonest, it will travel with you.

If you have a knack for attracting great talent, people will know. You have to be conscious about how you wish to be perceived, and build a track record along these things. This is true both as an employee and entrepreneur.

5. Develop learning agility:

The total knowledge in the world doubles every year. There are huge advances and new developments every year. So if you don’t develop the ability to constantly learn new things and reinvent yourself, there is a big risk of
becoming obsolete.

As it is famously said about Darwin’s theory of natural selection, “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.” So you must develop curiosity about everything, learn to learn new things, become comfortable with ambiguity.

Again, learning agility is a muscle that can be developed. You train yourself to be curious, read more, learn about other businesses, take online courses and so on. I highly recommend that every few years do something totally different.

(As told to Prerna Raturi)

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine ( February 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Experts

How to Transition From Working Practitioner to Industry Expert

Experts

How to Position Yourself as an Expert Even If Nobody Has Heard of You

Experts

5 Effective And Innovative Survival Strategies For A Tech Startup