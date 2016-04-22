My Queue

5 Marketers on Periscope You Need to Be Following

5 Marketers on Periscope You Need to Be Following
Image credit: 1000 Words | Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO of evolvor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In case you missed it, 2015 was a pretty big year for live-streaming. Meerkat captured the hearts and minds of attendees at South By Southwest and it’s rival, Periscope, was acquired by Twitter. For Periscope, in more particular, 2015 was especially huge. it surpassed more than 10 million accounts and was named by Apple as the as the iPhone App of the Year.

But, is Periscope a valuable marketing tool?

Brands like Red Bull, Mountain Dew, Adidas, General Electric, and Spotify have all experimented with Periscope in order to announce new product releases, build a Twitter following, and provide a live Q&A to humanize their brands. And, yes, it’s been effective.

If you want to jump onto the live-streaming bandwagon, make sure that you follow these 5 marketers on Periscope for inspiration and advice on how to broadcast effectively and efficiently.

1. Pat Flynn

Pat Flynn is an entrepreneur and blogger who is known for his successful Passive Income blog and podcast. Pat’s Periscope broadcasts contain content like a behind the scenes look at him recording an audiobook or playing the ukulele with a catchy jingle. He currently has more than 1 million hearts and 40,000 followers.  

2. Kim Garst

Kim Garst is the author of "The Quick and Easy Guide to Branding Your Business and Creating Massive Sales with Pinterest,” as well as the Founder and CEO of Boom! Social. She’s also been dubbed the the "First Lady of Periscope.” If you’re looking to for Periscope advice or how to make money using the platform, there’s no better resource than following Kim’s Periscope.

3. Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is what you could call a Renaissance Man. He’s a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, investor, internet personality, and founder of VaynerMedia. Since he’s also a social media expert, it’s no surprise that Gary has mastered the live-streaming app. Just like his popular #AskGaryVee show, Gary uses Periscope to share marketing advice and give his more than 1.6 million followers a look behind the scenes.

4. Katie Lance

Katie Lance a social media strategist who creates amazing content like “The Disney Way: 7 Lessons for Every Social Media Marketer.” She’s also a social media scoper, she she’s up-to-date on the latest trends. She broadcasts practical advice and advice to Periscope newbies on Periscope.

5. Ryan A. Bell

Ryan A. Bell has taken his years of consulting and strategizing experience into becoming founding Backlamp and the Periscope Community Summit. In fact, Ryan proudly proclaims that he’s the “most connected man on Periscope.” If you want to learn how to get the most out of Periscope, this is the one account that you should definitely keep tabs on.

