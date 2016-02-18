50 Facts That the Politicians Aren't Discussing About Americans' Finances

February 18, 2016 7 min read

The Democrats tell you they want to take care of the middle class, and the Republicans tell you they want to grow the economy. But the reality is, neither side is telling you the truth, only telling you what distracts you from the truth.

The current financial condition of America and its people are in serious trouble. Marco Rubio promises to reform tax codes and repeal Obamacare. Hillary Clinton plans to raise taxes on capital gains. Bernie Sanders wants to make college free. None of them wants to fix the real problems.

What are those problems? Following are 52 disturbing facts about the U.S. economy that should cause you to make economics a major issue at your house: The middle class economic condition continues to deteriorate, and regardless of where you are financially, these statistics may include you.

That deterioration should strike you as being something that extends beyond bad news and drama. It should be a conversation starter for you, your spouse and kids, your extended family and your employees. Here is the reality of your situation:

What we have seen so far is just the small tip of a very big issue that will affect us all. I have been saying for five years now: Get ready! It is time you make economics the number-one issue in your life. So, invest money only in growing yourself and your business opportunities. If something has no chance of improving one of those two things -- don’t spend money on it.

Our economic infrastructure is gutted; our middle class is being destroyed; we have $20 trillion in admitted debt; Wall Street has been transformed into the biggest casino in the history of the planet; and our irresponsible, incompetent, lying and reckless politicians have piled up the biggest mountains of obligations to big banks and Big Pharma to addict the world on debt and drugs.

What has to change in this country is the idea that the government will fix our problems. Your mom and dad were sold on the idea that the government would keep them safe, secure their finances and ensure their retirement. We all know how that turned out -- and if you don’t, reread No. 3. Anyone who believes that everything is “perfectly fine” and that we are going to come out of this “stronger than ever” is just being delusional. You must get your priorities straight.

You have to take control of your life. You cannot win if you do not take responsibility and control, yourself, your family, your finances, your health, your wealth and your community. You need to think differently about how you accomplish your goals -- and recognize that, when you control your situation, you accomplish your goals more.

