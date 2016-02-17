Zocdoc Ditches $80 Logo for a Kinda Cute 'Z'

February 17, 2016 2 min read

When Zocdoc launched about eight and a half years ago, the then itty-bitty startup invested a whopping $80 on its logo. The original three co-founders purchased the two-tone Helvetica logo design in an online logo store.

Since those early days, however, the healthcare tech company has grown to become a virtual household name, at least among the millennial set. New York City-based Zocdoc, with more than 600 employees, connects millions of customers each month with doctors in their insurance networks. Typically, a Zocdoc customer can get in to see a doctor within 24 hours.

Despite the years of impressive growth, Zocdoc still had the same $80 logo. It was pretty boring. The company was way past due for a digital makeover.

Today, Zocdoc finally unveiled that rebranding. The capital “D” has been replaced with a lowercase “d.” The blue-on-grey Helvetica is replaced with a smiling, cute yellow “Z” personified. Zee’s face shows emotion with the direction of the eyes and the shape of the mouth squiggle.

When Uber revamped its digital logo a couple of weeks ago, it tried to make its black and white U more personal, too.

“The new face of Zocdoc looks the way healthcare should -- friendly, simple and, most of all, reflective of patients and real life,” says Zocdoc vice president of marketing Richard Fine, in a statement announcing the redesign.

The Zocdoc website and mobile app are also getting a modern revamp, according to Zocdoc.

Have a looksee at Zocdoc’s new little dude, Zee. Tweet at us and let us know how whether you like it. Did Zocdoc make a positive improvement? Why or why not?

