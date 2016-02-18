Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Has Made More Than $100 Million

February 18, 2016 2 min read

Her husband may be $53 million in debt (sort of -- it’s complicated), but Kim Kardashian is raking in the money.

Alongside other lucrative pursuits like her rotating list of reality TV shows, Kardashian has a perfume deal, a clothing line and a healthy business making appearances and social-media mentions for cash. And then there’s Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The mobile game -- in which users try to climb the social ranks in, you guessed it, Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood -- is a bonafide hit. Since launching in 2014, it’s been downloaded more than 42 million times, according to Gamespot, and netted more than $100 million. The free-to-play game allows users to purchase digital items, from houses in Malibu to pixel recreations of the Kardashian clan’s wardrobe, in order to improve their status.

The CEO of Glu Mobile, the company that makes the game, attributes its success to Kardashian’s ability to churn out promotional content that feels “authentic.” Her vacations, wardrobes and life milestones are all translated into new features in the game.

The new update 4.7 is out! Soak up the sun with the Kardashians and Jenners in St. Barts ? #KimKardashianGame pic.twitter.com/nSdcY8OWkW — KimK Hollywood Game (@KimKHollywood) February 12, 2016

Olivier Rousteing + 20 runway looks from Balmain's Fall 2015 collection, thank you @KimKardashian ? #BalmainArmy pic.twitter.com/bQQzZFY4HP — KimK Hollywood Game (@KimKHollywood) December 8, 2015

Weekend events are on, all about Kendall and Kourtney.. Head into the #KimKardashianGame for more details! pic.twitter.com/alslqM4IlC — KimK Hollywood Game (@KimKHollywood) January 1, 2016

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but one thing is clear: the woman is a marketing mastermind.