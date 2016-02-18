My Queue

Social Media Marketing

Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Has Made More Than $100 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Her husband may be $53 million in debt (sort of -- it’s complicated), but Kim Kardashian is raking in the money.

Alongside other lucrative pursuits like her rotating list of reality TV shows, Kardashian has a perfume deal, a clothing line and a healthy business making appearances and social-media mentions for cash. And then there’s Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The mobile game -- in which users try to climb the social ranks in, you guessed it, Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood -- is a bonafide hit. Since launching in 2014, it’s been downloaded more than 42 million times, according to Gamespot, and netted more than $100 million. The free-to-play game allows users to purchase digital items, from houses in Malibu to pixel recreations of the Kardashian clan’s wardrobe, in order to improve their status.

The CEO of Glu Mobile, the company that makes the game, attributes its success to Kardashian’s ability to churn out promotional content that feels “authentic.” Her vacations, wardrobes and life milestones are all translated into new features in the game.

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but one thing is clear: the woman is a marketing mastermind.

