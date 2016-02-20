My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The Different Ways Tech Startups in San Francisco and New York Spend Money (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Different Ways Tech Startups in San Francisco and New York Spend Money (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Silicon Valley tech startups spend more on travel and expenses than their Big Apple counterparts.

That’s according to an analysis of spending habits of 450 New York and California startups in 2015 by Abacus, a New York City-based expense management startup. California startups spend 1.4 times what New York City startups spend on travel and expenses on average, according to Abacus’ analysis.

Related: 10 Promising Startups Poised to Change the Way You Live, Work and Play

The one exception is with Uber and Lyft rides. The average Uber expense in New York is $29.34 while the average Uber expense in California is $14.65. And where over a third of New York startup expenses were for local travel, about the same amount of California expenses go towards paying for parking.

But California startups expense more air travel, with West Coast startups booking 27 percent more flights than their New York counterparts. For startups on both coasts, Airbnb is a pretty popular alternative to more traditional hotels.

Have a look at the infographic Abacus generated, embedded below, based on the data it mined from the tech startups that use its expense account management software.

Click to Enlarge+
Tech Startup (Infographic)

 

Related: 10 Essential Startup Expenses, and 10 You Should Avoid

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)