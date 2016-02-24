My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Study: Powerful People Don't Work Well Together

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study: Powerful People Don't Work Well Together
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For big decisions, bringing as many important people to the table seems like the smart choice. After all, high-ranking individuals typically achieved their status through merit (at least, that’s the hope).

But powerful people, it turns out, don’t always work so well together. That’s the takeaway from a series of studies out of the University of California, which examined how people in positions of authority interacted with individuals on the same hierarchal level.

In the first experiment, researchers arbitrarily assigned undergraduate participants the role of leader, worker or control. Leaders had authority to evaluate workers' performance and decide how much money they were awarded for completing a given task. Next, participants were placed in groups of three and tasked with designing a new product: workers were placed with other workers, and leaders with other leaders (control participants were also grouped in threes, and worked together). Based on analysis by a panel of independent judges, teams of leaders were consistently ranked the least creative.

Related: Study: If Your Team Has Too Many Superstars, Performance Will Suffer

When the researchers brought real-life executives into the lab and divvied them up based on their hierarchical position within their organizations -- the four most powerful executives worked together, the next four most powerful did the same and so on -- they noticed the same overarching trend: powerful people don’t work well together. In this case, participants were asked to select a candidate from a pool of four for a senior management position. Teams that contained the most high-ranking executives were able to reach a consensus less than half the time. Those that contained the least powerful executives, meanwhile, reached an agreement 86 percent of the time.

By analyzing video footage of the conversations, the researchers began to piece together why this was the case: the more powerful the executives, the more time they spent jockeying for position within the group. As a result, there was less time to communicate or, you know, actually discuss the issue at hand.

“Groups comprised of high-power individuals not only fought over status more but were less focused on the task and shared less information with each other,” the authors write. “The detrimental effect of power on group performance was mediated by the relatively higher levels of status conflict, and lower levels of task focus and information sharing that members of these groups experienced compared with members of other groups.”

Related: How to Think, Train and Thrive Like a Champion

In the end, the study’s results aren’t that surprising -- ask a bunch of individuals who are used to being the most important person to collaborate, and it’ll likely get messy. Put another way, as the itself study concludes, “interaction among the powerful is vulnerable to conflict and miscommunication that undermines their collective performance.”

For more information, check out the piece the study’s authors wrote for Harvard Business Review

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

17 Quotes to Instantly Inspire Teamwork When Unity Is Lost

Team-Building

6 Steps to Build a Strong Team

Education

Does a College Degree Still Matter?