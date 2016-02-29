My Queue

Business News

Ooredoo And Huawei Collaborate For Innovation Lab In Qatar
Image credit: Ooredoo
Waleed Al Sayed, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar and Eric Xu, Huawei Rotating CEO, signing the agreement
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

2 min read

Qatar’s Ooredoo and China’s Huawei are partnering to set up an Innovations Lab in Qatar that will be a research hub for network technology. The agreement, which was signed by Ooredoo Qatar CEO Waleed Al Sayed and Huawei Rotating CEO Eric Xu at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, will see the two companies aim to bring next-generation technology to Qatar that will help deliver faster Internet speeds, better online experiences and further encourage research and innovation in the country. The lab, which will be based at Ooredoo’s facility Qatar Data Centre 5, will focus on developing and testing innovations in IT and communication solutions like 5G technology, 4K video capabilities, Internet of Things (IoT), and more. 

As per the terms of the MoU, the technical support for Ooredoo’s research activities will be provided by Huawei, which will include training courses and supporting knowledge transfer. The implementation process in the form of technical and management training sessions is to be undertaken jointly by Ooredoo and Huawei. Besides acting as a platform for innovators to work on proof-of-concept projects, the lab is also expected to let them demonstrate innovative solutions to relevant partner organisations for assessment. The representatives of both companies said that this new facility is a joint effort on their parts to contribute to enhancement of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy, and help train the country’s next generation of technology leaders.

