How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)

February 29, 2016 1 min read

Politicians will do whatever they can to earn your vote. They’ll kiss babies, take meetings, debate and hit the late night talk shows. They’ll also spend a lot of money, as the infographic created by NowSourcing for online advertising company El Toro shows.

The amount of money presidential candidates spend while running for president has risen from $528 million in 1980 to $1.7 billion in 2012. Unsurprisingly, more of that money goes to television and digital ads over ads in newspapers or on the radio.

While candidates spent just over $22 million on digital ads in 2000, in the last election cycle, that number grew to more than $150 million. The projections for digital promotions this year are exponentially higher, at $1 billion.

Check out the infographic below to see in which state the most money is spent on political ads and how those sums break down between local and national elections.