My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elections

How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)
Image credit: Joseph Sohm | Shutterstock.com
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Politicians will do whatever they can to earn your vote. They’ll kiss babies, take meetings, debate and hit the late night talk shows. They’ll also spend a lot of money, as the infographic created by NowSourcing for online advertising company El Toro shows.

The amount of money presidential candidates spend while running for president has risen from $528 million in 1980 to $1.7 billion in 2012. Unsurprisingly, more of that money goes to television and digital ads over ads in newspapers or on the radio.

Related: How This App Is Making Civic Involvement Profitable

While candidates spent just over $22 million on digital ads in 2000, in the last election cycle, that number grew to more than $150 million. The projections for digital promotions this year are exponentially higher, at $1 billion.

Check out the infographic below to see in which state the most money is spent on political ads and how those sums break down between local and national elections.

Click to Enlarge+
cost of presidency (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elections

Election Night Was a Good One for Business Leaders

Main Street Eyes Taxes, Wages, Marijuana in Midterm Elections

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?