Judith Glaser: Conversation Is the Most Underused Innovation Tool (Podcast)
Listen to Ready For Anything podcast Episode 8, with Linda Lacina and Judith Glaser with the audio player below.

Bad conversations linger in a way good talks never do. 

Judith Glaser understands this more than anyone. She's an organizational anthropologist who's dedicated her life to understanding the 'why' behind when conversations go well and when they don't, a discipline she calls 'conversational intelligence.' 

People with conversational intelligence can harness the power of words and do more than just communicate. These people can truly create trust and space for innovation. When that space is created, a certain type of magic is possible, says Glaser. “When human beings are in sync, great music plays.” 

In this chat, this founder of Benchmark Communications and the chairman of the CreatingWe Institute explains what happens chemically in our brains during good and bad conversations and what exactly an amygdala hijacking is. She'll also explain the importance of listening to connect -- and how building trust through the simple act of listening can transform our creativity.

