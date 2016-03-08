My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Web Hosting

5 Vital Considerations When Choosing Your Web Hosting Service

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Vital Considerations When Choosing Your Web Hosting Service
Image credit: Pexels
VIP Contributor
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let’s say your small business has an amazing product, your sales and customer service teams are exemplary, and you have powerful marketing that drives customers to your website. Despite all that, without a reliable web host to deliver a stellar online retail experience, people are just a click away from supporting your competitors. Even major corporations aren’t immune to challenging website issues. As CNBC reports, during Cyber Monday in 2015, Target’s website crashed, resulting in not only loss of sales, but in negative sentiment spread through social media.

In 2018, worldwide retail sales will reach more than $28 trillion so it’s vital your business has a strong web strategy. It all begins with a website that functions correctly, which requires a stable Web host to guarantee very little downtime and a pleasurable user experience. Whether you’re launching a brand-new site or sprucing up an existing one, here are five features to keep in mind when searching for a Web host for your small business.

1. Backup.

You can’t have security without stable backup solutions. If your website does get attacked, you’ll want to make sure all your site content is backed up and easily accessible so you can get back up and running again quickly.

Pro-tip: Try one-click off-site backup because it allows your data to get back online immediately. This should apply to both backup of data you input, as well as the backup of your Web host’s data in case something happens to its server.

Related: 10 Options for Hosting Your Startup Website

2. Security.

Security should be at top of your mind when searching for a Web host since cyberattacks and malware threats can cause your site to crash, or put your customers’ private information at risk.

When choosing a Web host, search for one that uses encryption technology between the user and the server, or between the Web host server and your business server. This ensures communications are encrypted and protected from hackers looking to obtain data.

Pro-tip: Inquire about password storage — you’ll generally want your Web host to avoid storing passwords in plain text format.

Related: How This Company Creates Instant Websites

3. Analytics.

When you’re searching for a Web host, learn about the built-in analytics it offers. Analytics can help drive your marketing and content strategy. It should also be updated in real time and easily accessible.

You’ll also want to work with a Web host that makes it easy for you to integrate changes to your website. Search for one that allows for simple and straightforward login capabilities, both to make updates to content and to access features such as email.

Pro-tip: Look for a Web host that features an easy-to-use control panel that allows you to not only access and edit any aspect of your website, but one that allows you to use search engine optimization tools.

Related: GoDaddy's IPO Could Value the Company at Up to $2.87 Billion

4. Customer support.

The Web never sleeps, and neither should your Web host customer support team. Around the clock support is essential, especially for businesses with Web visitors from around the globe. Pick a company with qualified customer service agents available to answer your questions at any time, in the language you speak.

Pro-tip: Ask about typical wait times when calling support on the phone, and about chat and email support capabilities.

5. Scalability

If you’re hoping your website leads to more business, you’ll want a Web host that can grow along with you and not crash as you grow. Ask a potential Web host what their uptime guarantee is. The closer you get to 99.9 percent uptime, the better.

Pro-tip: A substantial uptime guarantee comes from reliable server capability and support, so look for a host that’s heavily endorsed by reputable customers.

Also, be wary of shared hosting, which means your website will be on a server with many other sites. It can negatively affect your site if another website on the shared host is troubled in some way. It can also impact your website speed, which affects customer satisfaction. If you do go with a shared host, make sure the host has the ability to grow with you. Also evaluate any potential cost increases based on growth.

Putting a website online can be simple, but it will only be successful if your Web host provides the relationship your small business deserves. Get to know your host and how they can benefit your business before locking down a partnership.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Web Hosting

5 Vital Considerations When Choosing Your Web Hosting Service

Ready For Anything

10 Options for Hosting Your Startup Website

Technology

5 Questions to Determine If You've Outgrown Your Web Hosting