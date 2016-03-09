How This Startup Enables Young Guns to Hook Up With Their Dream Match

March 9, 2016 2 min read

Gone are the days when neighbourhood aunties or your relatives use to find a perfect match for you. With tremendous increase in technology and internet penetration, young startup guys have come up with an innovative solution to find a perfect match for you.

Emerging startup, Truly Madly enables young guys and girls to find their counterparts according to their wish. Whether you are looking for a girl who can cook or a boy who earns well, app like Truly Madly look to find someone who is in sync with you by just a click of a button.

Truly Madly is a Delhi-based online dating and matchmaking app which is founded by several serial entrepreneur, including Sachin Bhatia, who had also Co-founded MakeMyTrip.

Apart from Sachin Bhatia, Hitesh Dhingra and Rahul Kumar are the other Co-founders who collectively started the venture.

“Our entire focus is to make app relevant to Indian culture and social context. While developing the app, we realize that what girls were looking for is verified profile of genuine singles and I think this was the big insight for us. Beside this we do compatibility. So we just don’t match you based on your location, which most dating apps do, we match you based on what your likes and interest. And I think these are two key pillars which has helped us to differentiate us from others,” said Bhatia.

Launched in August 2014, TrulyMadly aims to capture the Indian youth looking for likeminded singles, has already seen over 10 lakh app downloads and monthly growth of above 100 per cent. In a chat with Entrepreneur India, Sachin Bhatia talks about creating a brand in a massive Indian market dominated by youth and unique challenges to it.