Here's What We Can Expect if Apple Adopts an OLED screen in iPhone 7

March 10, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s the time of the most anticipated smartphone’s release – the iPhone 7 (or iPhone 6SE). And with the highly anticipated release comes several rumors, including better camera, thinner design and lighter structure and even faster processor. If such rumors are to believed, it’s going to be incredibly difficult for Apple for fit any more components into the existing shell – so they might have to take some drastic measures. One of the rumors suggest Apple may consider replacing the next iPhone’s screen with OLED instead of the current LCD design. Since the screen is the most visual representation of any smartphone and an average user will spend about 150% or more of their waking hours staring at it, it greatly matters how efficient it is.

Smartphone manufacturers will try their best to confuse the average user with technical terminology that makes it difficult to gauge which screen is better. This greatly depends on our definition of “better” – but for the sakes of argument, let’s compare OLED and LCD screens and why OLED are better. While LCD’s offer exceptionally brilliant color and contrast, OLED are the future and it’s a highly anticipated move to adopt them into their iPhones. Here’s what we can expect if Apple adopts OLED screens:

Less power consumption

Screen absorbing lesser power translated into a better battery life. You can finally crank your iPhones brightness all the way up without worrying of being stranded without a working phone a few hours later.

Viewing angles would be wider

This means you can finally text all night long without straining your eyes in a dark room and not eb forced to keep your iPhone only in an exact straight line ahead of you. Wider viewer angles make it easier to showcase your iPhone to others.

Contrasts are better

Blacks would be blacker. Colors will be more alive. This adds a thicker contrast ratio which makes the viewing experience unnaturally better. Selfies can hide imperfections with more conviction and games can be more immersive.

Outdoor visibility would be better

LCDs turn into basically really expensive slates in the sunlight. This is their structural design imbedded into every LCD smartphone. OLEDs however, offer a slightly better display and viewing experience in the natural light without cranking the brightness all the way up.

Thinner screens

An OLED is significantly thinner than an LCD. This means more room for the iPhone to store larger components. The thinner screen is the less likelihood of it cracking on impact. Apart from the sleek factor of holding a slimmer iPhone, OLEDs may also encourage a more durable design.

What rumor are you eagerly awaiting for the new iPhone? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page, Entrepreneur India