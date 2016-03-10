My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

McDonald's Comes to Borat's Home Country of Kazakhstan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McDonald's Comes to Borat's Home Country of Kazakhstan
Image credit: Tupungato | Shutterstock.com
McDonalds in Copenhagen.
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s only one way to describe the grand opening of a new McDonald’s location in Kazakhstan: great success! 

On Tuesday, the fast-food franchise added the Central Asian nation to the growing list of countries it serves.

Many people had never even heard of Kazakhstan until the 2006 release of the satire film Borat, which featured comedian Sacha Baron Cohen as the titular character.

Related: Some McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are Missing a Key Ingredient

Kazakhstan originally banned the “Borat” until it discovered the film led to a major increase in tourism. The oil-rich country is currently in need of an economic boost, thanks to sinking oil prices. To a bid to combat this slump, it has actively courted franchises, The New York Post reports.

Which helps explain why the opening was so well received by locals. A huge crowd, including President Nursultan Nazarbayev, gathered to check out the 9,000 square-foot, $3.5 million restaurant that features more than 200 seats, self-order kiosks and a drive-thru.

Related: The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan

In December, Starbucks and French supermarket Carrefour also opened locations in Kazakhstan.  

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Ready For Anything

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable