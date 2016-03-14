My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Retaining Founding Principles Can Be Tough

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Retaining Founding Principles Can Be Tough
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Associate Director, PDSi
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fast-growth businesses, led by energetic, high-paced, inspirational visionaries, who have the ability to generate innovative ideas and translate (some of) these into practical commercial applications, often face challenges that result from a business’ own success.

How can this be? Surely fast-growth businesses, characterized by the practical realization of an entrepreneur’s own vision and drive, evidenced by measures such as improved market penetration, profit growth and hiring more people, means that everything is “heading in the right direction,” right? Well, it’s not always so.

Growing pains can lead to the entrepreneur feeling distanced from the front-end of the business. This can occur as the founder feels or sees the customer-facing part of the business failing to meet the standards of service-delivery that he/she identified as the vital defining qualities to differentiate it from the competition. The fundamental principles and values that had been the key ingredients of the founder’s original vision become diluted. This can be caused by employees not having the same levels of engagement, drive or commitment to the cause upon which the business’ very foundations have been built.

Related: Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

This is not an uncommon challenge. As businesses grow, expand and develop, retaining the founding principles can be tough. How to meet and defeat such challenges is the key question. Going into denial isn’t an option in these situations. An appreciation of the reality that as a business grows, not everybody who comes on board shares the same level of enthusiasm or commitment to the organization’s vision, is needed.

Employee engagement is commonly accepted as a real challenge in large operations– indeed there are an array of management consultancies that offer such services, to support their clients in the areas of employee recruitment, on-boarding, continuing engagement, development, and retention.

However, such issues can also apply to businesses of much smaller scale. Even as a startup (and sometimes especially as a startup), solving these will require investment in employee engagement and relationship management from the leader to secure the continuous delivery of their vision. No matter how passionate you are about your USPs, there will come a point where you have to rely on others to continue to embrace and deliver the standards that you originally set.

Related: Looking Further Ahead: Your Business May Do Better With A Non-Traditional Funding Route

Yes, it’s that much-feared word: delegation- letting go, when you previously had a strong and singular grip on the business’s differentiators. Now, you’re faced with the challenge of inspiring and leading others, so they can deliver the standards that are embedded in your founding DNA.

Creating an environment where your colleagues “get” you and can (if not emulate you) represent your ideals and principles, is possible. This is where having a sounding board, such as an executive coach, can support you in handling the transition from being hands-on to being hands-off, but staying in control of the strategic direction of the business.

Such a transition is never easy and there will undoubtedly be challenges along the way. However, there is nothing more certain than change, and it’s all about how you manage change and provide the leadership that is expected of you. Good leadership is evidenced by what happens when you are away, not what happens when you’re there. 

Related: How To Scale Your Business Without Losing Your Mission

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

The Resilience Roadmap: Aligning Purpose With Actions

Growth Strategies

Aiming High: Opportunity Knocks For The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.