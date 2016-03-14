My Queue

SXSW

At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend
Image credit: SXSW | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Entrepreneur is on the ground at SXSW. Watch our coverage for highlights throughout the festival.

SXSW officially kicked off on Friday with a slate of packed programming and -- we’re not making this up -- a double rainbow in the sky. It was a sign of great things to come. We’ve rounded up the best so you don’t miss a thing.

The must-watch opening keynote
Thanks to a last minute scheduling change Casey Gerald, the co-founder and CEO of MBAs Across America, had to open for Barack Obama Friday afternoon. His funny, thoughtful talk on the importance of doubt will get you thinking. Jacob Hall, our reporter on the ground, has the story -- and the video.

The President’s call to tech companies
President Barack Obama became the first-ever sitting commander-in-chief to keynote SXSW. He had a special message -- and challenge -- to tech companies. Our reporter on the ground captured it all in-person.

Self-driving cars: what Google has learned
In six years, Google’s autonomous cars have driven 1.4 million miles. In this special talk, Chris Urmson, explained what the technology company has learned.

 

A rough start and an apology
A female attendee was repeatedly asked to remove her hijab in order to receive her badge for the conference, according to Mashable. She Tweeted out her story, receiving a flood of support. The festival eventually apologized and she did get her badge (though her name was misspelled). The attendee is an Olympian fencer who’ll be the first to compete with the hijab.

Online harassment summit draws few
Last October, two SXSW gamer panels were canceled due to threats of violence. In response to the swift backlash over the cancelations, the event's director invited speakers on both panels to engage with one another and the audience at a day-long online harassment summit. Security was tight for these events but attendees were few -- with some saying the rooms were filled with mostly reporters, according to The Verge.

