At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

March 14, 2016 3 min read

SXSW officially kicked off on Friday with a slate of packed programming and -- we’re not making this up -- a double rainbow in the sky. It was a sign of great things to come. We’ve rounded up the best so you don’t miss a thing.

The must-watch opening keynote

Thanks to a last minute scheduling change Casey Gerald, the co-founder and CEO of MBAs Across America, had to open for Barack Obama Friday afternoon. His funny, thoughtful talk on the importance of doubt will get you thinking. Jacob Hall, our reporter on the ground, has the story -- and the video.

The President’s call to tech companies

President Barack Obama became the first-ever sitting commander-in-chief to keynote SXSW. He had a special message -- and challenge -- to tech companies. Our reporter on the ground captured it all in-person.

Self-driving cars: what Google has learned

In six years, Google’s autonomous cars have driven 1.4 million miles. In this special talk, Chris Urmson, explained what the technology company has learned.

A rough start and an apology

A female attendee was repeatedly asked to remove her hijab in order to receive her badge for the conference, according to Mashable. She Tweeted out her story, receiving a flood of support. The festival eventually apologized and she did get her badge (though her name was misspelled). The attendee is an Olympian fencer who’ll be the first to compete with the hijab.

I was just asked to remove my hijab at SXSW Registration for my ID badge.. I can't make this stuff up #SXSW2016 — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) March 12, 2016

Even after I explained it was for religious reasons, he insisted I had to remove my hijab for the photo to receive my badge #SXSW2016 — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) March 12, 2016

Online harassment summit draws few

Last October, two SXSW gamer panels were canceled due to threats of violence. In response to the swift backlash over the cancelations, the event's director invited speakers on both panels to engage with one another and the audience at a day-long online harassment summit. Security was tight for these events but attendees were few -- with some saying the rooms were filled with mostly reporters, according to The Verge.