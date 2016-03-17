Google Working On Hands Free Payment

March 17, 2016 2 min read

Google has reportedly been working on a hands free payment technology, which will take mobile payments to the next level.

Google has announced that it is beginning the limited trial of the Hands Free payment system in San Francisco at specific stores. This new system will allow customers to make purchases by simply standing in front of a compatible cash register and letting the cashier know that they want to pay with Google. A Bluetooth sensor will then detect the app installed on the customer’s phone, which will then automatically bill them and send them a receipt of the transaction in the process.

The testing is planned to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area at McDonald’s and Papa John restaurants, but it will be a while until the app is available in the general public. As it is still in the experimental phase, details are sketchy on how it will all work in practice. These include factors like what would happen if there are more than one user of the same app near the register, or if there will be a need of any further identification.

