My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Working On Hands Free Payment

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Working On Hands Free Payment
Image credit: Liang Zou | Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google has reportedly been working on a hands free payment technology, which will take mobile payments to the next level.

Google has announced that it is beginning the limited trial of the Hands Free payment system in San Francisco at specific stores. This new system will allow customers to make purchases by simply standing in front of a compatible cash register and letting the cashier know that they want to pay with Google. A Bluetooth sensor will then detect the app installed on the customer’s phone, which will then automatically bill them and send them a receipt of the transaction in the process.

The testing is planned to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area at McDonald’s and Papa John restaurants, but it will be a while until the app is available in the general public. As it is still in the experimental phase, details are sketchy on how it will all work in practice. These include factors like what would happen if there are more than one user of the same app near the register, or if there will be a need of any further identification.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Financial Institutions Need To Start Thinking Digital (If They Want To Keep Up)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Piracy

Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft Sued Over 'Massive Music Piracy'

Search Engine Optimization

3 Mistakes Small-Business Owners Make When It Comes to Managing Their Online Reputations

Running a Business

How to Use Google Reviews to Increase Customers and Sales