My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Instagram Ditches Chronological User Feed, Curating Content Instead

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Ditches Chronological User Feed, Curating Content Instead
Image credit: Pixabay
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Inc.'s picture-sharing app Instagram said it is reshuffling feeds to display curated content that users would "care" about first.

The sequence of posts would be based on the likelihood of interest in the content, the user's relationship with the person or timeliness of the post, Instagram said in a blog post.

On an average, users miss 70 percent of their feeds, Instagram added.

Instagram is the latest addition to the growing list of social media platforms reorganizing user feed to draw better attention from users.

Twitter Inc., in February, jumped on the feed customization bandwagon and let go of uniformly displaying tweets in reverse chronological order.

Facebook's feed also displays content in a similar algorithmic fashion based upon user interests.

The widely used photo-sharing app's decision to move away from its time-based feed could rid it of one prime feature -- showing real-time content.

Technology blog Techcrunch argues that users would have to worry about making their posts good enough to be chosen by the algorithm or their posts could be de-prioritized.

Instagram said the change in the feed for users would roll out in the coming months.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

The CIA Is Now on Instagram in an Effort to Increase Transparency

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

Instagram

Instagram Engagement Pods -- Should You Use Them?