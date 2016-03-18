Domino's Now Makes Pizza Deliveries Via Military Robot

March 18, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the near future when you answer the door to get your delivery Domino’s pizza, your run-of-the-mill delivery person could be replaced by a robot.

A robot that delivers pizza? Oh yes, Domino’s went there. In Australia, at least.

Related: The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch

Named DRU, or Domino’s Robotic Unit, droid has been in the making for months as the company worked with Australian startup, Marathon Robotics, to turn a military robot into a pizza delivering machine, according to The Guardian.

The contraption has its own sensory system, complete with lasers, to help it maneuver without assistance during its pizza-delivery journey. Designed to use foot- or bike-paths and trails, the four-wheeled robot can move up to 20 km/h.

Related: 5 Things Domino's Pizza Can Teach You About Being a Better Leader

To retrieve the pizza itself and prevent pie theft, customers have to use their phone to enter a security code that opens a locked compartment within the robot.

However, since Domino’s Australia just unveiled the device in Brisbane Thursday, it’ll probably still be a while before you see DRU making its rounds stateside.