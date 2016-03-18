My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Domino's Now Makes Pizza Deliveries Via Military Robot

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the near future when you answer the door to get your delivery Domino’s pizza, your run-of-the-mill delivery person could be replaced by a robot.

A robot that delivers pizza? Oh yes, Domino’s went there. In Australia, at least.

Related: The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch

Named DRU, or Domino’s Robotic Unit, droid has been in the making for months as the company worked with Australian startup, Marathon Robotics, to turn a military robot into a pizza delivering machine, according to The Guardian.

The contraption has its own sensory system, complete with lasers, to help it maneuver without assistance during its pizza-delivery journey.  Designed to use foot- or bike-paths and trails, the four-wheeled robot can move up to 20 km/h.

Related: 5 Things Domino's Pizza Can Teach You About Being a Better Leader

To retrieve the pizza itself and prevent pie theft, customers have to use their phone to enter a security code that opens a locked compartment within the robot.

However, since Domino’s Australia just unveiled the device in Brisbane Thursday, it’ll probably still be a while before you see DRU making its rounds stateside.

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable